Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani reveals which Whites goal was one of the best moments of his life

Hernández’s match-winning goal, scored in the 89th minute, seemed almost to seal automatic promotion as it left the Whites needing just four points from their last three games as Leeds fought for Premier League status in the summer of 2020.

This week, the club's Media and Press Relations Manager Jordan Owens tweeted a picture of him and Radrizzani in the stands at the Liberty Stadium that day as part of a social media post celebrating Owens’ fifth anniversary of working at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds chairman reposted the tweet, expressing gratitude for Owens' service and nostalgia for the historic game which will live long in the memory of Whites fans.

“That day at Swansea,” Radrizzani said. “We lived one of our best moment in life together.

“Thanks for your dedication and passion serving our club.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.