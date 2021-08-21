NEW BOY - Lewis Bate made the move to Leeds United from Chelsea and is a player the Whites feel can eventually make an impact at first team level. Pic: Getty

Whites CEO Angus Kinnear has highlighted five of the club's young hopefuls in particular, in his summation of the summer at Elland Road.

Writing in his programme notes for today's game against Everton, the first fixture in front of a packed home ground since March 2020, Kinnear revealed the club had knocked back £100m worth of interest in their players during the window.

Their only major arrival of the summer was Junior Firpo, a left-back signed from Barcelona, but there was further recruitment for the 23s. One of the fresh faces in Jackson's team, former Chelsea midfielder Lewis Bate, is one of those picked out by Kinnear as key to the medium-term plan.

"I understand that some supporters were disappointed by a perceived lack of transfer activity, but we have not deviated from the strategy that has already delivered a ninth place finish in the Premier League after a 16-year absence," he said.

"The first pillar was to do the majority of our business immediately upon securing promotion to build a squad that could guarantee our status and grow over a three-year period. Hence a £100m investment, which was unprecedented for a newly promoted team. The second was to retain the full squad into the second year and I can confirm that this summer we have vigorously resisted over £100m of interest in our marquee talent.

"This is a testament to both the financial commitment of Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers, and the club's ability to convince players players that their personal ambition is matched by that of Leeds United.

"The third element was to invest in the market where we believe we can deliver optimal value for the long term, hence the Under 23s recruitment takes so much of Marcelo and Victor's focus.