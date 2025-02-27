It's a professional business and it's quite normal. If you're doing well as a club normally there's lots of interest, lots of praise for staff, players, everyone connected. It's a good sign if someone is interested in signing our players or coaching staff members. If no one was interested it would be difficult. It belongs to this business that if you're doing well there's lots of interest and you have to handle it. I don't comment on rumours or speculation. I'm used to it. Maybe a younger manager you will be a bit more distracted. I was always a bit more nervous if there was interest in our key players and got the feeling I had to speak about it. It's quite normal. If it doesn't belong to the sport then it's not a topic for me to speak about in public at all. Stick to what I said last week, there's not one per cent attention I give to topics other than trying to win the next game. No chance to distract me and my boys from what we're doing and trying to win the next game. They are questions for some other people, I will never speak about board members or changes or rumours. We're fully focused on being as successful as possible.