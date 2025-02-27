Leeds United skipper's season in the balance as Daniel Farke reveals Ethan Ampadu injury update
The skipper sat out Monday night's 3-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, after which Farke posited the Leeds captain will likely need surgery to rectify a knee cartilage issue.
Farke confirmed the affected knee is not the same as the one injured earlier in the campaign, which robbed United of their captain for around 10 weeks.
The manager is also expected to provide an update on Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Max Wober (knee), both of whom are still recovering from separate issues with the latter undergoing surgery earlier this month to remedy a long-standing knee problem of his own.
In addition, Farke will preview the Whites' visit of West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime. Follow all the press conference updates here from 2:15pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on Patrick Bamford
Struggling to give a timeframe on Bamford. At the start of January, I said four to six weeks. He is still feeling something. Not back in team training yet. It lasts as long as it lasts. He is working desperately to get back.
Farke on loan players
I always like to be in the driver seat as a club but if you have a loan agreement you're not in the driver seat, there are more or less three parties. It's not our players, you have to totally respect they are with us, that's great, we enjoy the time and then there is a time to speak about what the future might bring. It's not during the season, especially during a crucial time. You sometimes start talks behind the scenes before the end of the season. It will be crucial for them and their mother clubs, where we will be next season. Before it's confirmed it doesn't make sense to make decisions. It will only be made when it's confirmed in which league we will play.
Farke on reports chief exec Angus Kinnear could leave for Everton
It's a professional business and it's quite normal. If you're doing well as a club normally there's lots of interest, lots of praise for staff, players, everyone connected. It's a good sign if someone is interested in signing our players or coaching staff members. If no one was interested it would be difficult. It belongs to this business that if you're doing well there's lots of interest and you have to handle it. I don't comment on rumours or speculation. I'm used to it. Maybe a younger manager you will be a bit more distracted. I was always a bit more nervous if there was interest in our key players and got the feeling I had to speak about it. It's quite normal. If it doesn't belong to the sport then it's not a topic for me to speak about in public at all. Stick to what I said last week, there's not one per cent attention I give to topics other than trying to win the next game. No chance to distract me and my boys from what we're doing and trying to win the next game. They are questions for some other people, I will never speak about board members or changes or rumours. We're fully focused on being as successful as possible.
Farke on his opposite number
I like Tony Mowbray's handwriting, he goes offensive. It feels a bit like he loves them to play football and unleashes them a little bit and they're enjoying it. They've dominated possession like no other team in the last games. Lots of experience. Many high quality individuals and are able to dominate. There with more than 60 per cent possession in his games. He always stands for attacking, being good with possession. I really like it. We have to be on it, especially against the ball.
Farke on West Brom
I like managers when you can see his team playing without knowing the colour of the shirt, this is his style. This is what we're trying to implement. I don't like to praise our style too much. I will just try to stick to it and if someone likes it, great. We still want to be flexible, we've changed the base formation. The principles should be clear to see.
Farke on remaining centre-back options
Unlucky that Max Wober is out, he's had a tough season. Hopefully he will be back after the international break, he deserves a bit of luck. On the centre-back positon we have a few options and on the holding midfielder position. Of course I would prefer to have my captain available. If he plays he's always unbelievably important for the balance but we will find some other solutions.
Farke on Ampadu [continued]
It's rehab work, the next two weeks he won't be able to do running stuff. So to rest him but also to do therapies and treatment and injections. Then hopefully it settles and we have him back at some point on the other side of the March international break. After we heard there is a chance he can be involved he's much more upbeat and optimistic and wants to try everything to be back as quick as possible.
Farke on Ampadu
Like I mentioned, sadly a knee injury. He's got a cartilage injury. Bit complicated situation. A surgery would have meant he was out for the season because if you do a surgery it would be a few months. We have, after more consultations, decided to try the conservative route. There's a good chance if rehab works properly it will be successfull but it still means he'll be out for four to six weeks. We won't see him back in team training before the international break. Fingers crossed we'll at least have him available for the run in. There's still a chance he will still need the surgery. Fingers crossed, 50:50 chance to have him back for the run in.
Fixture details
Leeds’ final game of the season away at Plymouth will now kick off at 12:30 on Saturday, May 3.
