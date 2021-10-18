Leeds United captain Liam Cooper vows to put things right, Newcastle United loss keeps Whites clear of the drop
Leeds United begin preparations for Saturday's Wolves clash after a tough visit to St Mary's.
Eyes on Wolves
Leeds United are looking to bounce back after a dismal performance at Southampton. Everyone will be hoping for good news later in the week on Bamford, Phillips and Firpo and of course Raphinha is set for a return against Wolves.
On Saturday, Cooper vowed that his team would work to change things before the Wolves clash.
“We'll relax tomorrow, back in Monday and we'll analyse where we went wrong and what we've got to do to put it right,” he said.
"If there's any team in the league who's going to analyse it and put it right, it's us. We'll train next week and go try and get a result."
Toon defeat keeps Leeds in the clear
There was fresh hope for a new dawn for Newcastle United following the recent Saudi takeover at St James’ Park.
Steve Bruce’s side were 1-0 up after just two minutes as Newcastle hosted Tottenham yesterday, but two Spurs goals in five minutes soon dampened the party and the visitors went into the break 3-1 up.
Newcastle held on in the second half, but an injury time own goal from Eric Dier wasn’t enough to claim anything for the home side and the game ended 3-2.
The defeat means winless Newcastle’s points tally stays on three and keeps Leeds three points clear of the drop zone.
Latest transfer rumours
Leeds United are keeping tabs on Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui ahead of a proposed move in an upcoming transfer window. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Dutch sensation, Noa Lang, with reports from Italy claiming the Reds now lead both Arsenal and Leeds in the race to sign him. (Calcio Mercato)
