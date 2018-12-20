Leeds United captain Liam Cooper to make appearance at Josh Warrington fight

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper will join Josh Warrington on Saturday evening in Manchester for the ringwalk ahead of his IBF featherweight title showdown with Carl Frampton.

Warrington is set to defend his belt against 31-year-old Frampton this weekend in his first title defence since defeating Lee Selby on a historic night at Elland Road last May.

The Leeds Warrior has now confirmed that Whites skipper Cooper, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, will join him ahead of the bout across the Pennines.

United's captain returned to training on Wednesday following knee surgery in Italy at the start of the month after picking up the issue in the 1-0 derby day victory over Sheffield United.

Leeds make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday lunchtime in the Championship but the clash will come too soon for Cooper.

Fellow Whites defender Gaetano Berardi has previously joined Warrington on a ringwalk, with United legend Lucas Radebe making an appearance ahead of his famous title win earlier this year.