Leeds United captain Liam Cooper remains doubtful for Wigan Athletic clash

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper remains doubtful for Friday's Championship clash with Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

The 27-year-old was forced to pull out of the warm-up ahead of last Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

United initially played down the issue afterwards believing it to be a small muscular problem but he is now a major doubt for the Easter weekend fixtures.

Cooper's absence opened the door for a first start in over six months for Whites defender Gaetano Berardi and it appears the 30-year-old will line-up once again in defence.

Bielsa said: "We're going to play with the same team. Cooper needs a chance to come back to the team, it is very difficult for him to play.

"We cannot say he is out 100% but he doesn't have a big chance.

"It is difficult to make a conclusion. In this case we cannot give a precise answer."