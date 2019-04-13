Leeds United captain Liam Cooper injured ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Leeds United were forced into a last-minute change to their line-up tonight after captain Liam Cooper limped out of the warm-up.

The centre-back walked off and down the tunnel while Leeds were preparing for their clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road, bringing Berardi into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up at short notice.

Berardi’s unplanned start was his first since he tore a hamstring at home to Ipswich Town in October. Youngster Leif Davis replaced him on the bench.

Leeds kicked off against Wednesday in third place in the Championship on goal difference after Sheffield United were held to a 1-1 draw by a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser from Millwall at Bramall Lane.