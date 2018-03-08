Leeds United captain Liam Cooper doubtful for Reading clash

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper looks set to miss Saturday's Championship clash at Reading with the centre-back heading for a scan after limping off with a leg injury during Wednesday night's 3-0 loss at home to leaders Wolves.

Cooper hobbled off following an impact injury in the 36th minute of Wednesday night's clash at Elland Road with the skipper replaced by Everton loanee Matthew Pennington as Gaetano Berardi took the captain's arm band.

Whites head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that Cooper is "struggling" with this weekend's assignment at the Madejski in mind and Kemar Roofe also looks set to miss out as he continues his comeback from a calf injury.

Cooper's injury comes at a time when fellow centre back Pontus Jansson is just one yellow card away from being handed a two-match ban for the accumulation of ten cautions.

Fellow defenders Luke Ayling and Conor Shaughnessy are also out injured for the longer term along with striker Tyler Roberts but experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is set to return to training on Friday following his spell on the sidelines with a stiff neck.

Heckingbottom said of Cooper: "He limped off - swollen leg - and we knew it was an impact injury straight away.

"It's a dead leg as we say.

"We will probably scan him and see what fluid is in there and how bad the bleeding is but at the minute he is struggling as it stands.

"That's my feeling now.

"We've been there before when we had the suspensions early doors and we've got lots of cover and different options in attacking areas but we are lighter at the back so just simply for that reason we would love to have everyone fit and available for every game."

Providing an update on Lonergan and Roofe, Heckingbottom explained: "Roofey is just progressing slowly and we are building his running up on the AlterG to take the load off his calf and he's just progressing steadily.

"Lonners should be back and available to train tomorrow."