Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull City have been without a head coach since Liam Rosenior was sacked earlier this month

Leeds United's Championship rivals Hull City have appointed Tim Walter as their new head coach. The Tigers had been without a head coach since the shock decision was made to part ways with Liam Rosenior in the days that followed the end of the regular Championship campaign.

However, the East Yorkshire club have moved to appoint former Hamburg boss Walter on a three-year deal. The 48-year-old German will officially take the Hull reins on July 1, subject to obtaining a visa, ensuring he will be in place for the beginning of pre-season at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull marginally missed out on a play-off spot this season, finishing seventh in the Championship table and Walter will be expected to go at least one better this season and challenge the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Luton Town for promotion to the Premier League.

“Tim was always our first choice," the Tigers chairman Acun Ilicali said about the appointment. "We had many strong applicants and wanted to be thorough in our recruitment process, but it quickly became clear that Tim was the outstanding candidate.

“Our discussions were detailed and productive in planning for this season and I am encouraged about how we can work together to the benefit of our club.

“I believe in Tim’s philosophy and in doing so, I am hopeful that over the forthcoming season he can continue our positive progress and upward trajectory. I wish him the very best of luck!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter will be a relative stranger to most Championship fans given he has never managed in England and has spent the majority of his career coaching in the German second tier. However, he has held the prestigious role of manager of Bayern Munich II, the Bundesliga giants' reserve outfit.

Having impressed in Bavaria, Walter landed his first senior management job in 2018 with Holstein Kiel. He also managed Stuttgart before taking charge of Hamburg in 2021 and helping the club reach successive promotion play-off finals without being able to take them up to the Bundesliga.

He left the Volksparkstadion in February with the club sitting third in the second tier. Walter's appointment ensures Burnley and Sunderland are now the only two Championship clubs remaining without a head coach in place heading into the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad