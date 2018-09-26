Leeds United: Brown desperate to get Leeds career going - and hopes to be back soon

Izzy Brown admitted he was desperate to get his Leeds United career going, but vowed to return “before anyone knows it” as he entered the final stages of his recovery from surgery.

The Chelsea loanee is yet to play for United since arriving on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge last month and has been ruled out for the foreseeable future by Marcelo Bielsa following the ACL damage he suffered in January.

Izzy Brown

Brown’s injury and subsequent operation has led to a recovery period of nine months already, but Leeds signed the 21-year-old midfielder in the hope that his comeback later in the season would strengthen Bielsa’s squad at a pivotal point.

He was part of Huddersfield Town’s promotion from the Championship in 2017 and was rated by United as valuable competition for playmaker Samuel Saiz.

Brown was sent to Leeds Beckett University last week to continue his rehabilitation and the youngster said he was itching to involve himself in United’s campaign.

“After watching, I just want to get on the pitch and play,” Brown said. “But I’m going to wait my time, do things right, hopefully get stronger every day and be back before anyone knows it.”

Brown had trained with Chelsea for little over a fortnight before moving to Leeds and United intended to put him through a mock pre-season before involving him with their first team.

The club did not anticipate Brown being ready until next month at the earliest and expect him to reach his peak around the turn of the year. Leeds will bear no cost of his salary at Chelsea until he features for the first team.

Bielsa recently revealed that Brown was yet to do any ball work at Thorp Arch and ruled out any chance of a quick comeback.

“It’s been a long time since he played,” Bielsa said. “He still needs to recover.

“He hasn’t started to play with the ball, he hasn’t played football with us so far. It’s impossible to say when he’ll be fit. It won’t be a short time.”