Leeds United braced for FA charge following Elland Road clash with Millwall

Leeds United are braced for a disciplinary charge from the Football Association after missiles and a flare were thrown from the crowd during Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Millwall.

The governing body is awaiting a match report from referee Darren Bond this morning but is likely to take action over incidents in the second half at Elland Road.

Objects were launched at Ben Marshall and other Millwall players after the winger converted a 55th-minute penalty and celebrated in front of the South Stand.

Marshall’s goal left Leeds trailing 2-1 but United fought back through late finishes from Luke Ayling and Pablo Hernandez to win the game. Hernandez’s dramatic strike saw a flare thrown from the South Stand onto the pitch in celebration.

Leeds have already been hit with two financial penalties this season, a £200,000 fine from the EFL over the ‘Spygate’ controversy and a £5,000 fine from the FA following a touchline scuffle during their clash with Bolton Wanderers in February.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Millwall manager Neil Harris said: “I saw the missiles. Nobody at either club would condone fans throwing stuff on the pitch.”