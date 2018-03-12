Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom issues injury update over missing trio

Leeds United trio Liam Cooper, Kemar Roofe and Andy Lonergan all missed the 2-2 draw at Reading on Saturday afternoon through injury.

Whites captain Cooper hobbled off against Wolves last Wednesday, while forward Roofe (foot) and goalkeeper Lonergan (neck) have been missing for several weeks.

Heckingbottom, who was speaking after Saturday's draw at the Madejski Stadium, confirmed where the three players were at in terms of returning to the match day squad in the near future.

“Liam's badly swollen his leg so there's lots of bleeding but it has come out," revealed Heckingbottom.

“Time will tell the size of it but with the lack of mobility I can't see him training for a while.

“Roofey, similar, he's gradually progressing bit by bit, you can't really tell until they finish the last stage of the rehab, we'd love to hit different markers every day and say 'yeah, I'm ready in four days' but it's a little bit slower."

Heckingbottom also issued an update on Whites number two Lonergan who looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"He trained Friday,” added the Leeds boss.

“But then had a reaction in his neck so he's gone to see a specialist because it's something that needs to be put right.”