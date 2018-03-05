Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists futures are on the line

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has stated once again that every player in his squad is fighting for their Elland Road future.

The Whites find themselves eight points adrift from the play-off spots in 12th place heading into Wednesday's Championship clash with table toppers Wolves.

And Heckingbottom, who watched his side fall to a lacklustre 3-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday, has reiterated once more that every player under his watchful eye at Elland Road is playing for their future regardless of what has gone before.

“You always are,” revealed Heckingbottom.

“One game can change the managers thoughts, your confidence, your belief and a watching scout or a watching managers opinion of you both positively and negatively.

“So you're always doing that every day in training. I'd love everyone to understand that and really think about it every day before you come into work.

"That's what is at stake.”

The former Barnsley boss will be hoping his rallying cry can burst Leeds into action after picking up just one win in five games since he took charge in West Yorkshire.

With each passing defeat the top six looks to be slipping through United's fingers.

The 40-year-old, though, insisted his side will continue to push for as long as mathematically possible but did concede that he and his backroom staff were already putting plans in place for the summer and beyond.

“Questions have always been loaded, and I understand why, about the top six," added Heckingbottom.

"But if we do our job properly and are really successful then there's no reason why we can't get in the top six.

“But you've always got to take a long term view, you always have to be planning and building and making decisions that are going to benefit the club and the team in the long term.

“Otherwise it could be one of those decisions that you neglect, or make the wrong one for the short term gain, that comes back and bites you so that approach has been no different and it'll be no different while I'm here.”