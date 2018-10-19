Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa set for unlikely 'outing' at Redcar this afternoon

Have your say

While Marcelo Bielsa is preparing his Leeds United side for a trip to 10th place Blackburn Rovers - another Bielsa is riding elsewhere...

The Argentine's arrival this summer has sparked instant approval from the Elland Road faithful with the club eyeing a return to the Premier League.

Six wins, five draws and one defeat from the Whites' opening 12 league games has saw Bielsa guide the club to just one point off the automatic promotion spots.

We've heard of a Queen tribute in 'Bielsa Rhapsody'. He's even been handed his very own nickname too 'The Garlic Mayo Chicken One' - following an unfortunate advertising board.

Appreciation for the 63-year-old keeps on coming. The latest appreciation act?

A horse! And he's running in the 4:55pm meeting at Redcar this afternoon.

Named 'Bielsa', the three-year-old horse is breeded at Yorkshire stables Highbank Stud and is competing in the 'Racing UK's Biggest Ever Flat Season Novice Stakes' according to Sky Bet.

Jockeyed by Kevin Stott and trained by KA Ryan , Bielsa is favourite to win the 12-horse race, priced at 9/4.

Should he win, expect jockey Stott is celebrate in true Bielsa fashion - remain calm and show no emotion...

In honour of Bielsa and Leeds, Sky Bet are also offering a 'Cross Sport Special'. At 7/1 you can select a Bielsa win at Redcar and believe in a Whites victory Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Here's seeing both Bielsa's riding high this weekend...