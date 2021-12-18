Llorente and Cresswell joined United's growing list of absentees for Saturday evening's Premier League clash against Arsenal at Elland Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Bielsa said as quoted by the BBC: "To win is always important, after two defeats it's even more important.

"After a defeat like the last one even more so.

SIDELINED: Leeds United's Spanish international defender Diego Llorente. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

"Until yesterday we were more or less organised, but in the penultimate training sessions (Charlie) Cresswell suffered an injury.

"And from today (Diego) Llorente will be absent for the next 10 days at least.

"So more absences in the defensive zone. There are seven players who are absent and that forces us to quicken the return of (Robin) Koch."

