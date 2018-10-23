Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'more important' than Jose Mourinho, claims Inter Milan legend

Inter Milan legend Diego Milito says the most important coach of his career was Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa despite the guidance of Jose Mourinho during his stint in Italy.

Milito, who retired in 2016, made 25 appearances for Argentina scoring four times and was handed his chance under Bielsa's watch as national team manager.

The now 39-year-old went on to become a household name at Inter Milan scoring 75 goals in 171 games.

He also helped helped Mourinho lift the treble at the San Siro which included the 2010 Champions League trophy in which he bagged twice in the final during a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

Milito though has hailed El Loco as the best coach he worked with over the course of his 17-year career in the game believing he taught him more about the game of football than anyone else.

“I learned something from every manager I had," Milito told Italian paper Calciomercato.

"I had great managers in Argentina and in Italy and Mourinho was definitely one of the best one. The more important, however, was Bielsa who gave me the chance to play with the national team and taught me many things, tactically and technically.

“I had great times at Inter with Mourinho, we had an extraordinary group and when we won the treble we knew the main objective was to win the Champions League. We did something that will remain in the history of football, not only on Inter’s history books.

“My best goal? For its beauty and its importance, I think it’s the second one at the Bernabeu, but also the goal in the Coppa Italia final against Roma was very good.”