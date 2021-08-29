Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche greet at Turf Moor. Pic: Getty

The Whites make the short trip over the Pennines to Turf Moor in the Premier League ahead of the upcoming international break.

Marcelo Bielsa's free-flowing and attacking style of play will come up against Sean Dyche's more direct way of approaching things.

The Argentine got the better of the Englishman in both meetings last term and the two will come to blows once more in the dugout.

"More than the different ideas, it is very clear because evidence shows it, that you can triumph in any style, any philosophy and any method and after that there is the conviction shown by the data," Bielsa said when asked about Burnley's differing style to his own.

"Every manager then chooses what is needed by them to transmit and to convince.

"There are coaches who choose those things that are in fashion and there are coaches who have convictions that last longer, either of those positions is valid.

"What makes a good coach is that they are able to convince their players to play the way that they are telling to and in that sense the manager that we are talking about now is an example.