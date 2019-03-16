Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has awkward encounter with Sky Sports reporter

Leeds United came off second best in a pivotal derby against Sheffield United and Marcelo Bielsa’s tussles continued in his post-match media briefings.

Bielsa’s press conference was interrupted by a fire alarm and Leeds’ head coach was involved in an awkward interview with Sky Sports moments after the final whistle.

The Argentinian responded to questions about a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road by asking Sky’s reporter if he thought Leeds had deserved to win a game in which they produced 17 shots on goal.

None of those efforts were on target but Tyler Roberts struck the post in the 60th minute before a mistake by Liam Cooper allowed Sheffield United’s Chris Basham to snatch a priceless win.

The Blades moved up to second place in the Championship table, knocking Leeds down to third, and the battle for automatic promotion now rests on eight remaining matches.

Norwich City hold four-point lead at the top of the division, five points clear of Leeds, after winning at Rotherham United.

Sky’s reporter refused to answer Bielsa’s question, saying: “I’m asking you the question. I’m entirely impartial.”