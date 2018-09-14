Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa hails team effort following monthly award

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa praised a team effort as he reflected on his Championship Manager of the Month award for August.

The Argentine saw his side win four matches and draw just twice on there way to amassing 14 points in the opening month of the campaign which saw them sit top of the table heading into the international break.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa now faces a tough task with the Whites making the journey to south London on Saturday to face Millwall at The Den.

The Lions have become somewhat of a bogey team for United away from home in recent years with Leeds heading to the capital for the second straight season unbeaten.

The 63-year-old, who was speaking to the media ahead of the weekend fixture, reflected on his managerial award for August and paid tribute to everyone at the club for their hard work in the achievement.

"I am thankful," Bielsa said.

"I share this award with all the people who allow me to get this award. My staff, the football players, my colleagues and the fans who support us."

Bielsa added with a smirk: "You know the partial rewards are always suspicious."

The Leeds boss is the first to win the monthly gong at Elland Road since Simon Grayson took home the prize in December 2010.