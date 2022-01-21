Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa fires Newcastle United warning after 'tranquil' addition to camp

Leeds are continuing to battle against a large number of injuries but approach Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Newcastle following a strong start to 2022.

The Whites had nine players injured and Diego Llorente suspended for last Sunday’s clash at West Ham but left the capital with an impressive 3-2 victory as Jack Harrison bagged his first senior hat-trick.

The triumph left Leeds nine points clear of the drop zone and ten points ahead of this afternoon’s visitors Newcastle who sit second-bottom having bagged just one victory all season.

WARNING: From Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Saturday's showdown against Newcastle United at Elland Road. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Buoyed by successes against West Ham and Burnley, Leeds are now chasing a third-straight league win but Bielsa says the “shine” of United’s recent results would soon lose its gloss given the wrong outcome against the Magpies.

“The next game is always the next thing on our minds,” said Bielsa.

“But it is true that a victory like that always improves the mood.

“To prepare a game with the tranquillity of a victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game.

“To have won the last game doesn’t give you any guarantees in the next one.

“To lose the next one is to take away some of the shine of the previous victory.

“So we always try to lean on what happened but always looking forward to the next."

Asked how he viewed the division’s relegation battle - and whether Leeds were still in it - Bielsa reasoned: “We have to see how many points are in play, see what games the other teams have.

“You have to see in the succession of results which see tendencies - positive or negative - of each team.

“So after half of the season has passed, to discard any evolution or involution of each team it is not convenient, especially in a league that is so difficult.”