COVID ISSUE - Raphinha, pictured here against fellow Brazilian Richarlison of Everton, will be an important player for his country in Marcelo Bielsa's opinion. Pic: Getty

But even if the Premier League's unified stance on players not being released for international matches in red list countries does not change, or if an agreement on quarantine exemptions cannot be reached, Bielsa is sure his winger will go on to become an important player for his country.

The Premier League confirmed tonight that its clubs had 'reluctantly but unanimously' decided not to release players for national team duty in countries on the UK's red list.

READ: Premier League issues statement on red list countriesRaphinha is one of 60 top flight players, from 19 clubs, impacted by the decision having been called up for the very first time by Tite for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

His Leeds team-mate Helder Costa, called up by Angola for the September internationals, is also affected.

With FIFA not extending its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty, the FA and the government have been unable to find a solution, which will come as a huge blow for Raphinha, who has spoken of his lifelong dream of playing for Brazil.

Bielsa has faith that the 24-year-old's time will come, in the famous yellow shirt.

"I feel that Raphinha is going to be important for his country," he said.

"Sometimes that takes a little bit more time.