Leeds United's senior squad warm-up at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Whites will meet up for initial testing as players begin to report back following a summer break from club action.

One man who won't be involved is winger Jack Harrison, who is still quarantining in self-isolation following a trip to America ahead of his permanent move from Manchester City being officially signed off.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan at Elland Road and made 36 top flight appearances last term, scoring eight goals and recording a further eight assists.

Harrison will become a permanent member of United's squad next week when his transfer across the Pennines is made official.

Leeds have a number of other players who will be absent due to involvement at this summer's European Championships.

England's Kalvin Phillips and Spain's Diego Llorente are still taking part in the competition, which has reached the quarter-final stage.

The likes of Mateusz Klich (Poland), Tyler Roberts (Wales), Robin Koch (Germany) and Liam Cooper (Scotland) are all expected to have been given an extended rest after representing their countries.

Gjanni Alioski is another who made history with North Macedonia by helping his nation take part in their first international tournament, though the full-back's contract in West Yorkshire has now expired with news of his future still remaining unclear.

The 29-year-old has featured for Leeds 171 times since joining the LS11 ranks in 2017, playing a key role in the club's promotion back to the Premier League last summer.

Alioski, though, may well have played his last game for United as he assesses his options.

Marcelo Bielsa's men now have six weeks of preparation ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign, which kicks off against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 14.

Leeds have announced three pre-season fixtures so far against local side Guiseley (July 27) and Lancashire duo Blackburn Rovers (July 28) and Fleetwood Town (July 30).