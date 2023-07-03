Leeds United are interested in Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow but face competition from Premier League side Bournemouth, according to reports.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Hull City but has now returned to his parent club.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed Leeds and Bournemouth are ‘battling’ to sign Darlow, who still has two years remaining on his deal with the Magpies.

Middlesbrough are also said to be interested but wages would prove a sticking point for last season’s Championship play-off semi-finalists.

Leeds released Joel Robles following the end of his contract but did invite the goalkeeper back for pre-season training. He featured in the final four games of the Premier League season after being called upon by Sam Allardyce during the ex-England manager’s short-term stint in charge.

Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club, potentially leaving Leeds short in the goalkeeping department ahead of their Championship opener against Cardiff City next month.

Last month, Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler confirmed his desire to bring Darlow back to East Yorkshire after his loan spell but they appear to have fallen behind in the race to sign the goalkeeper.

“I’ve been speaking with Newcastle and Karl as well,” Kesler told Hull Live last month. “Karl’s intention is to come and stay with us, but it’s not a secret that Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing him.

“That’s due to his personality, his achievements in the past and because of that, Newcastle have given him a very good contract which is something above Championship’s affordability.

“We’re trying to be creative and find ways to bring him on board. Neither Middlesbrough nor any other club without parachute payments can afford his full wages.

