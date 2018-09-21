Leeds United: Bamford hails ‘unbelievable’ energy of Bielsa’s Whites

INJURED striker Patrick Bamford has hailed the “unbelievable” energy of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and believes confident football playing out from the back is worth any potential risk.

Bamford is facing four months out with a posterior cruciate ligament injury with the forward sat in the stands for Tuesday’s 3-0 win at home to Preston North End in which United again displayed neat, passing football which often begins with their own back four or even goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Leeds United's players salute their fans at Millwall.

The victory kept Bielsa’s unbeaten Whites top of the Championship with five victories and three draws and Bamford hopes to see more of the same in tomorrow’s hosting of Birmingham City at Elland Road.

Bamford said: “Looking out from the stands, it’s actually unbelievable how much everyone runs, the effort we put in, the confidence on the ball, not scared to play out form the back and I think that’s crucial. The manager obviously doesn’t want mistakes but I don’t think he will penalise you if you are trying to play the right way or trying to do things that ultimately will help us succeed.

“The fans will probably think it is risky sometimes, the way we play out, but as you saw a couple of times the other night, when you do get it right you have eliminated five or six of their players and you are on to their back four so it’s worth it. If we can carry it on and we can keep improving then we will see what happens.”

Garry Monk’s draw specialists Birmingham will arrive at Elland Road tomorrow sat fifth-bottom as one of only two teams in the division yet to register a win along with bottom-placed side Ipswich Town.

Bamford said: “I think every game is tough but it’s one of them where we need to keep it going and we need to keep the momentum.

“I don’t want to curse it but I think it’s key to try and stay unbeaten for as long as we can. It’s unrealistic to ask us to go unbeaten for the whole Championship but I think staying unbeaten for as long as you can will be important.”