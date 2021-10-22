Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round-up has you covered.

Whites backed to make move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

Alex McLeish has backed Leeds United to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, claiming that he could be the “spark” needed to ignite their season. Burnley and Newcastle have also been linked. (Football Insider).

'SPARK': Offered by Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, left, for Leeds United in the view of Alex McLeish. Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images.

Mohamed Mallahi has admitted his desire to succeed at FC Utrecht convinced him not to consider reported options to join Leeds United and Chelsea. (Voetbalzone).

Marcelo Bielsa' s recovery plan after 'very sad week'

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opened up on a 'very sad week' after last weekend's display at Southampton and outlined how he plans for Leeds United to move forward.

The latest Whites team news ahead of Wolves clash

In-form Wolves are next up for Leeds, and United's injury troubles are showing no immediate signs of easing.

Every word from Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Wolves press conference

Bielsa held his pre-Wolves press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Predicted line-up for Wolves clash

Leeds are likely to have five players still on the sidelines for Saturday's 3pm kick-off against Wolves.

