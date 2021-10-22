Leeds United backed to make move for midfield 'spark' from Premier League rivals as Marcelo Bielsa outlines recovery plan
Leeds United return to action at Elland Road tomorrow for a home clash against Wolves - and we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place here.
Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Friday morning round-up has you covered.
Whites backed to make move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley
Alex McLeish has backed Leeds United to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, claiming that he could be the “spark” needed to ignite their season. Burnley and Newcastle have also been linked. (Football Insider).
Mohamed Mallahi has admitted his desire to succeed at FC Utrecht convinced him not to consider reported options to join Leeds United and Chelsea. (Voetbalzone).
Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer latest at our round-up piece HERE
Marcelo Bielsa' s recovery plan after 'very sad week'
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opened up on a 'very sad week' after last weekend's display at Southampton and outlined how he plans for Leeds United to move forward.
Read what Bielsa had to say HERE
The latest Whites team news ahead of Wolves clash
In-form Wolves are next up for Leeds, and United's injury troubles are showing no immediate signs of easing.
Read who remains out HERE
Every word from Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Wolves press conference
Bielsa held his pre-Wolves press conference on Thursday afternoon.
You can read every single word said by the Whites boss HERE
Predicted line-up for Wolves clash
Leeds are likely to have five players still on the sidelines for Saturday's 3pm kick-off against Wolves.
With that in mind, read how we think they will line up HERE
