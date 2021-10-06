Leeds United away allocation for Norwich City clash revealed - ticket prices, dates of sale and how to obtain
Leeds United have revealed their allocation of away tickets for the forthcoming Premier League clash at Norwich City.
The Whites have been given 2,600 tickets for the contest at Carrow Road which is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31.
Full details of when tickets go on sale, prices and how to obtain them can be found at Leeds United' s website HERENorwich were promoted as 2020-21 Championship champions but Daniel Farke's side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table having picked up just one point from their first seven games.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/yorkshire-evening-post-launch-leeds-united-only-digital-subscription-ahead-premier-league-campaign-2967964
A message from the Editor:
Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.
We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.
https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/why-yorkshire-evening-post-needs-your-support-laura-collins-yep-editor-2913382
Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.
With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Click here to subscribe.
For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.
Thank you Laura Collins