The Whites have been given 2,600 tickets for the contest at Carrow Road which is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday, October 31.

Full details of when tickets go on sale, prices and how to obtain them can be found at Leeds United' s website HERENorwich were promoted as 2020-21 Championship champions but Daniel Farke's side are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table having picked up just one point from their first seven games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HALLOWEEN CLASH: For Leeds United against Norwich City at Carrow Road, above. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.