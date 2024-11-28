Leeds United are awaiting the results of a scan to find out the extent of an injury picked up in midweek, as they prepare to visit Blackburn Rovers.

Sam Byram scored his first goal of the season with a spectacular scissor-kick volley after 10 minutes against Luton Town and put in one of his best performances of the season before having to come off with a slight hamstring issue. It was Byram’s second start in four days having filled in for the suspended Junior Firpo at left-back against both Swansea City and Luton.

Boss Daniel Farke is not yet certain if the veteran full-back will be available for the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday. “He had a scan, we're still waiting for the results,” said the German. “It will be a tight call and a late decision. We have to wait a little bit and be patient. We have to take a decision if Sam is not available. I would prefer to have him as an option, he played excellent in his last game, important for our defensive stability and good possession. His experience, attacking and defending set-pieces, he's an important player for us. I hope he's available but we'll find good solutions and whoever gets the nod has the chance to shine.”

Farke welcomed back winger Largie Ramazani to the squad at Swansea on Sunday and then reintroduced the Belgian from the bench in the win over Luton. The manager liked what he saw in the cameo but will not be considering the summer signing for a starting place at Blackburn. “I was happy to be able to give him his 10 minutes,” said Farke. “He showed some glimpses that he's an important player and once he's back to full fitness a top class player for us. He needs a bit of time. He won't be a topic for the starting line-up but to have a player with a little bit of magic who can create something out of nothing is a good option to have on the bench. The two days in training will help him perhaps to be ready for a bit more than 10 minutes.”

Byram’s potential absence at left-back coincides with the return of Junior Firpo from a red card suspension. Farke would not confirm, however, if the Dominican Republic international would walk straight back into the team. Max Wober came off the bench in both of the last two games to play at left-back and is now part of the competition for that place in the side.

“Overall you know I’m a big fan of Junior Firpo,” said Farke. “Through my whole time I’ve supported him and put him pretty soon, when he was fit, into the starting line-up. He has repaid my trust with solid defensive behaviour and shining in the office with many assists and crucial goals.

“I like how he develops his personality, he takes more responsibility for the team. It was not the easiest period for him, he was suspended already for the yellows, right now for the red and we had not that much team training, he had to train with a smaller group because there were so many games. It was not the easiest for him to stay fit and competitive and to be ready. He worked hard, pretty disciplined. There is lots of competition, there are no gifts, everyone has to earn the right. If there is a chance to use this chance to impress, it's never like a name is written permanently into the starting line-up. You have to work for it. We'll have to see.”