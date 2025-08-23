Arsenal v Leeds United live: Early team news as star returns, predicted Whites line-up, TV details
Leeds United travel to Arsenal tonight for a huge test in the second game of the club’s Premier League return.
Here, upon landing at the Emirates Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed starting line-ups, in-game updates and then post-match reaction and analysis.
In the meantime, here is the early team news for the 5.30pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Leeds team news
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu suffered an MCL knee injury in Monday night’s 1-0 victory at home to Everton and will be out until after the September international break.
Leeds, though, have £15m summer centre-back signing Jaka Bijol back from suspension after the defender served a one-game ban against the Toffees for his red card in his final appearance for Udinese in Serie A.
Winger Noah Okafor, unveiled as the club’s ninth signing of the summer on Friday, signed in time to feature and could be involved, as could new striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin after a full week of training having joined the club last Friday afternoon.
The YEP understands that another wing option in Largie Ramazani has not travelled.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Tanaka, Stach; James, Gnonto, Piroe.