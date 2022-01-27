Leeds United approach for Liverpool first-team forward reportedly rejected by Reds

A report from the Press Association claims that Jurgen Klopp's side have rejected initial approaches for 27-year-old Japanese international Takumi Minamino from both Leeds and Monaco.

United are hoping to sign Red Bull Salzburg's US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window but the Austrian outfit rejected a bid of £15m and have not accepted a second bid of £20m.

Leeds have been mulling over whether to submit an improved third bid or instead try and sign the energetic midfielder in the summer.

REPORTED APPROACH: For Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, above, from Leeds United. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

On the outgoings front, there has also been reported interest in Whites winger Crysencio Summerville who has been linked with a loan move to Hamburg.

Raphinha and Jack Harrison are currently holding down the two first-team starting berths out wide at Leeds whilst Dan James will be another option on the flanks when he is not used upfront in the current absence of United's main striker options.

Leeds were only expected to allow Summerville to depart if they had a replacement plan in place.

Reports then emerged on Thursday evening that Leeds and Monaco had both made initial approaches for Minamino but that the approaches were rejected by the Reds.

Minamino joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and has made 49 appearances for the Reds, scoring ten goals.

The forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Southampton before returning to Anfield.