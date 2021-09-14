Leeds United appeal Pascal Struijk's straight red card from Liverpool clash ahead of Newcastle United trip

Struijk was given his marching orders by referee Craig Pawson following a challenge on Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott just after the hour mark.

The Whites defender won the ball but accidentally caught the Reds teenager with his trailing leg on the follow through which dislocated Elliott's ankle.

Pawson initially waved play on but then returned to award a free-kick before handing Struijk a straight red card.

APPEAL: To the red card handed to Pascal Struijk, centre. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

It meant Struijk was facing a three-game ban but Leeds have now submitted an appeal to the FA ahead of Friday's return to Premier League action at Newcastle United.

Struijk quickly took to social media after Sunday's contest to apologise for a complete accident and Elliott later posted himself to say that Struijk was not to blame and should not have been sent off.

