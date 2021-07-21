Leeds United announce when new home kit goes on sale after showing off new strip

The Whites showed off their new strip via their social media channels at 6pm on Wednesday evening and have since announced that the kit will be available in-store from 8am and online from 9am.

Adidas struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer during which Leeds signed the largest commercial deal in the club’s history with global sports betting brand SBOTOP whose logo features on the front of the club's shirts.

The Whites will begin their 2021-22 Premier League season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

NEW HOME KIT: On sale from Thursday morning, in-store from 8am and online from 9am. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The new home shirt keeps to tradition in being white with the traditional three Adidas stripes running down the middle of the shoulder in a bright yellow.

