Leeds United's home ground Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Whites kick off their competitive action on Tuesday night ahead of the new Premier League term, which will spark a run of four games in five days.

Marcelo Bielsa's men will take on Guiseley, Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Real Betis and Ajax over the next week or so.

United have now revealed that each fixture - barring the visit to Nethermoor Park to face the Lions, which won't be available to watch - will all be streamed via LIVENow.

Fans will have to pay for each individual game on the streaming platform or alternatively supporters can purchase a one-off pre-season pass for £12.99.

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.

LIVENow schedule & prices:

Wednesday 28th July: Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United (£4.99)

Friday 30th July: Fleetwood Town v Leeds United (£1.99)

Saturday 31st July: Leeds United v Real Betis (£2.99)