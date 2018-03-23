Leeds United announce Player of the Year Awards 2018

Have your say

Leeds United have announced their Player of the Year Awards for 2018.

On Friday May 4th 2018 Leeds United will host the annual end of season dinner in the Gowing Law Centenary Pavilion.

-> Four things we learned from Leeds United's Under 23s victory tonight

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/four-things-we-learned-from-leeds-united-under-23-s-victory-over-cardiff-city-1-9080346

The club is calling the event its 'most prestigious event of the year', with players of the past and present in attendance.

Which awards will be given out?

The club will be presenting the awards for Goal of the Season, Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Leeds Ladies Player of the Year, Players Player, Bobby Collins Achievement Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who do you think should win in each category?

-> Leeds United rumour mill: Pontus Jansson wants talks

On the night the club will also unveil the 10 players who will make up the Bremner XI, who each will have legend stones created that will form part of Bremner Square.

Prices start at £60 per person for a ticket and will include a bucks fizz reception and a four course meal plus opportunity to attend an exclusive signing session..

Leeds United members and season ticket holders receive a 10% discount on a booking, plus a seven day window before tickets go on general sale.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Leeds United Foundation.