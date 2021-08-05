Leeds United announce new fan token scheme with Socios.com

Leeds United's home ground Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Fan Tokens are collectible digital assets that are aimed at creating new experiences for Whites supporters across the world, allowing them to become part of a 'vibrant' and 'engaged' digital community on Socios.com.

Fans can put their skills to the test against other fans from around the world in club-related games, competitions and quizzes, competing in global leaderboards and earning real-life and digital club-related accolades, benefits and experiences.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organisations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases.

Over 48 major sporting organisations - including Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, Manchester City and Arsenal - have already partnered with a similar initiative.

“This partnership with Socios.com is another step forward for Leeds United as we look to provide more opportunities for our fans around the globe to get even closer to the club," said Paul Bell, Executive Director at Leeds United.

“We are committed to innovation on and off the field and this represents our first step into blockchain technology, we are delighted to take this step with Socios.com."

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, added: “Leeds United is already a globally recognised club, but they won new fans the world over with their impressive return to Premier League action last season.

“The club understands the importance of global fan engagement. Through $LUFC Fan Tokens, Leeds supporters the world over will be able to join a global community of fans brought together by their passion for the club, where they can enjoy influence, exclusive content, games, competitions and access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rewards.