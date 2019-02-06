Leeds United and Norwich City remain in driving seat for Premier League promotion - latest Championship odds

Leeds United and Norwich City remain firm favourites with the bookmakers for promotion to the Premier League this season ahead of the weekend's Championship fixtures.

The Whites fell to a crushing 3-1 defeat to the Canaries at Elland Road in the top of the table showdown last Saturday but the pair remain neck and neck in the promotion race level at the top of the Championship on 57 points with 16 games to go.

Leeds United remain firm favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United, who face Aston Villa this coming Friday night, are just three points back in third and could haul themselves to the top of the pile on goal difference before United and City return to league action this coming weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon (1pm) with Tony Pulis' Teessiders seven points behind the Whites with a game in hand in fifth place.

Daniel Farke's men are gearing themselves up for a local derby on Sunday lunchtime (12pm) at Carrow Road as they face the Championship's bottom side Ipswich Town and former boss Paul Lambert.

West Brom sit a further four points behind the Blades in fourth and face a trip to Stoke City in the division's evening kick-off (5:30pm), with Derby County facing fellow play-off hopefuls Hull City following a recent resurgence under Nigel Adkins at the KCOM stadium.

Bristol City, who occupy the final spot in the top six on goal difference over the Rams, face a tricky trip to Ewood Park as they come to blows with Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers.

Here are the latest promotion odds ahead of the weekend action:

Leeds 1/2

Norwich 1/2

Sheffield Utd 4/5

West Brom 2/1

Middlesbrough 9/4

Derby 4/1

Bristol City 8/1

Aston Villa 11/1

Nottingham Forest 20/1

Birmingham 28/1

Hull 33/1

Swansea 33/1

Blackburn 50/1

QPR 50/1

Brentford 66/1

Stoke 66/1

Sheffield Wednesday 150/1

Preston 200/1

Wigan 500/1

Millwall 500/1

Reading 1000/1

Rotherham United 1000/1

Ipswich 1000/1

Bolton 1000/1