Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa: Watch Copa90's video documentary

Marcelo Bielsa has been the talk of the Championship since Leeds United lured him to Elland Road on a two-year contract in June.

Becoming the highest-paid manager in the club’s 99-year history, the man known as ‘El Loco’ caused a stir of fascination by making Leeds the latest stop in his long and innovative coaching career.

Renowned as an inspiration to Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone and other elite managers, Bielsa’s arrival in England is spawning coverage across Europe and South America as journalists track the 63-year-old.

Bielsa is famously strict with the media - only available at press conferences and never open to one-on-one interviews - but he has long been a reporter’s dream with his philosophical comments and deep thought. One pre-match briefing last month unexpectedly led to a lengthy apology to former Argentina and Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo.

Copa90, the online documentary makers, were at Elland Road last week for Leeds United’s 3-0 win over Preston North End, videoing the final stages of a 12-minute feature published today.

Featuring the thoughts of with YEP chief football writer Phil Hay, you can watch their documentary on the marriage of Leeds and Bielsa here.