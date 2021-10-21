Leeds United among front-runners to land £15m Chelsea man, Man Utd target turns down new deal

The Whites head into the weekend under real pressure to secure a positive result, and currently find themselves in 17th place in the league table, with just six points from their opening eight matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, opposition defender Conor Coady gave his verdict on Marcelo Bielsa's side, and said: “We’re targeting Leeds on the weekend, we’re targeting to put on a good performance, we’re targeting to try and get the best performance we possibly can to try and win the game. We know how tough it’s going to be.

“We know how good Leeds have been over the last couple of years, they’ve got their own way of playing, their own way of doing things and we’ve got to get our heads around that, because it’s such a tough way to play against.”

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool ace Steve McManaman has given his verdict on whether the Reds will sign White star Raphinha in January, and claimed: “He will stay at Leeds. He won’t leave halfway through the season and Leeds certainly won’t want to sell him at the midway stage in the campaign.

“I also don’t think Liverpool will have the funds to sign him halfway through the season.

“The only way something like that could happen would be if Liverpool suffered a huge amount of injuries, which is something you don’t want to happen to any football club. He’s a really good player and he’s been scoring recently for Brazil, but I expect him to see out the season with Leeds.”

Take a look at all the latest news from the Premier League, as the reaction to last weekend's exhilarating action continues:

1. Toffees ready £10m raid Everton are thought to be ready to reignite their interest in Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, after having a £5m offer turned down for the player next summer. They've been tipped to return with a bid in the region of £10m. (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Brighton join scrap for Fulgini Brighton are among three Premier League sides who have joined the likes Lyon and Marseille in the race to sign Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini. The ex-France U21 international scored seven league goals and made four assists last season. (Football Insider) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

3. Foxes eye Brazilian midfielder Leicester City are said to be keeping tabs on Porto midfielder Otavio, and are believed to have scouted him during his side's game against 1-0 win over AC Milan last night. His release clause will drop to €40m next summer. (Sport Witness) Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA Photo Sales

4. Spurs join West Ham in race for lethal striker Spurs are the latest side to be linked with a move for Genk's £20m-rated striker Paul Onuachu. The towering centre-forward, who has 15 caps for Nigeria, has also attracted the attention of West Ham and Atletico Madrid. (Daily Mail) Photo: JOHAN EYCKENS Photo Sales