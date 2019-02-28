Leeds United almost signed £18.5m star, Arsenal and Chelsea want Brentford man, Nottingham Forest reveal stunning 2020 plans - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Former Leeds United manager Dave Hockaday has claimed he tried to sign Andre Gray from Luton Town, however then owner Massimo Cellino said he was “too much”. (The Guardian)

Hockaday also revealed he tried to sign Virgil van Dijk, Craig Cathcart and Conor Coady but Cellino dismissed the suggestions as he wanted to add young Italian talent. (The Guardian)

The Whites have bolstered their youth ranks, adding Ben Sturgeon from the Ultimate Football Coaching Academy following a successful trial. (@UltimateFCA)

Aston Villa attempted to sign ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel before he agreed to join Middlesbrough on a short-term until the end of the season last month. (The Sun)

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Brentford winger Said Benrahma ahead of a possible summer bid. (Le Buteur – in France)

Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell is set to sign a new deal, joining Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens in those recently committing their future to the club. (Pete O’Rouke)

Nottingham Forest have revealed multi-million-pound plans to redevelop the City Ground, seeing its capacity jump from 30,445 to 38,000. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Wigan Athletic target Graeme Shinnie has admitted he will not rush into a decision over his future with his Aberdeen contract set to expire at the end of the season. (The Press & Journal)

Norwich City have taken Arsenal first-year scholar Josh Martin on trial after being left frustrating - making just one appearance for the U18s this term. (Arsenal Youth)

QPR could move into a 45,000-capacity stadium as part of a £425million redevelopment project, according to plans drawn up by Hammersmith & Fulham council. (Daily Mail)

Armando Dobra, 17 has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town, a deal which runs until next season with an option of a one-year extension. (East Anglian Times)

Ex-Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy has seemingly confirmed Will Keane has been sidelined for six weeks after speaking to the striker over an international call-up. (East Anglian Times)

Hull City loanee Marc Pugh says he is loving his time at the club, although he insists his long-term future is still up-in-the-air. (Hull Live)

Crawley Town defender David Sesay is being tracked by West Bromwich Albion, who is reportedly valued at around £350,000. (The Sun)

Stoke City defender Kevin Wimmer will join Hannover for £10.5m – if he features for 45 minutes or more in 25 matches. He is currently on 11 appearances that fit the criteria. (Stoke on Trent Live)