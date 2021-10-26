Missed anything over the last 24 hours? Our Tuesday morning round-up has you covered.

Whites backed to make Ross Barkley swoop

Leeds United would be making a very good signing if they snapped up Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Sky pundit Michael Dawson. (Sky Sports).

BACKING: For Leeds United to try and sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, left. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, who has been linked with Leeds in the past, will only leave Italy 'if a great offer arrives', according to his agent. (TuttoMercatoWeb).

Leeds United's predicted line up for Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United line-up for the Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal is almost impossible to predict – not for the first time this season.

Gunners star likely to miss Whites cup clash

Arsenal are likely to still be without Kieran Tierney for their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Leeds at the Emirates.

Promising signs for Pascal Struijk

Pascal Struijk looked as if he’d seen a ghost as Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott was strapped to a stretcher, but the early evidence suggests the incident is not haunting the Leeds United defender.

Wolves midfielder makes controversial Whites claim

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker has reiterated his manager's words that they controlled Leeds United at Elland Road and gone one further to suggest the Whites 'weren't that dangerous' in the second half.

