Leeds ace sends Eliott message

Whites defender Junior Firpo has tweeted a message of encouragement to Harvey Elliott after the teenager scored his first Liverpool goal on his return to action following a horror injury suffered at Elland Road.

Elliott scored a stunning goal to seal Liverpool' s passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup on his first appearance for the Reds since he dislocated his ankle while playing against Leeds in September.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa gives Adam Forshaw instructions.

In the second half of United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, Pascal Struijk brought the 18-year-old down and was shown a straight red for the challenge, which Elliott later described as a "freak accident" after the FA refused the Whites' appeal against Struijk's three-match ban.

"So good to see you back on the pitch, Harvey," Firpo wrote.

A number of others Whites players took to social media to send a message including Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts, Sam Greenwood, Lewis Bate and Crysencio Summerville.

Dan James on hectic February

Leeds United face a busy month when they kick off once again in the Premier League at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Whites will play five games in the top flight before March begins.

"We have to think about every game in front of us, we can't think two or three games in advance," winger Dan James says.

"They've [Aston Villa] done very well since he [Gerrard] came in. They've made some great signings and I think players have come into their own under him.

"He's implemented the way he wants to play. They've got quality throughout and a lot of flare up top. It's going to be a tough game. Both teams have very similar attributes. It should be a good match."

Robin Koch reveals World Cup ambition

Robin Koch has set his sights on earning a World Cup place with Germany.

"The national coach [Hansi Flick] and I spoke on the phone several times," Koch told German outlet BILD.

"It's a great motivation for me. Of course I have the goal of returning to the Germany team in the near future. As I said, I am also always in contact with the doctors at the national team.

"I will step on the gas, present myself in the best possible way. Every national player wants to be at the World Cup. Last summer we broke up after the European Championship and said we have to do better. And we want to do that together. But there is still a lot of time until then.