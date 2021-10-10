Raphinha was named on the bench despite his brilliant showing in Friday's 3-1 win in Venezuela in which he bagged two assists and started the move for Brazil's penalty.

Neymar, who missed that contest through suspension, lined up as part of a front line that also included Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa but Brazil created only limited chances in the first half.

Colombia squandered a good opening in the third minute when Yerry Mina put a free header wide but a fierce drive from Neymar then stung the gloves of David Ospina.

SKINNED: Leeds United winger Raphinha advances on another of his runs for Brazil in Sunday evening's goalless draw against Colombia in Barranquilla. Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images.

Neymar also played in Lucas Paqueta who put an excellent chance just wide of the post before Fred sent a shot over from just inside the box.

The first half ended goalless and Brazil boss Tite opted against making any changes during the break but Raphinha was finally called for in the 61st minute to replace Barbosa.

The Whites star went straight to the right flank as part of a front line that also included Neymar and Jesus as well as Lucas Paqueta.

Colombia then went close after Raphinha's introduction with Alisson making a strong save to keep out a long-range drive from Juan Quintero.

Ajax winger Antony and Thiago Silva then replaced Jesus and Eder Militao in the 71st minute as Tite opted to use his last two substitutes.

Raphinha surged into the box in the 7t6h minute before being knocked down but the challenge was deemed fair.

One minute later, the Whites winger cut inside and unleashed a fierce left-footed drive that Ospina kept out with a flying save.

Raphinha was completely free as Brazil broke clear in the 80th minute but the ball was worked to Paqeuta who skewed a harmless shot wide.

A brilliant defence-splitting cross from Raphinha then picked out Antony whose effort from point-blank range was tipped over through a superb save from Ospina.

More sublime skill from the Whites winger then took him to the by line from where he produced a perfect pull back for Neymar who failed to control the pass meaning the opening was gone.

Brazil were then given four minutes to find a winner and, for once, the Whites winger lost the ball after some more tricks on the right wing.

The Whites ace was soon back probing away and made his way into the area in the 93rd minute but Colombia cleared.

The hosts then squandered a fine chance to bag a late winner with practically the last kick of the game as Rafael Borre ballooned a shot from the edge of the box over the bar.

It meant the contest finished goalless, Brazil dropping points for the first time in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

It might have been different had Raphinha started as the Whites star was again the stand out player in just 30 minutes on the pitch.

