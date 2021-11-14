Greenwood was one of four Whites players named in the latest England under-20s squad by boss Andy Edwards for last Thursday's international friendly in Portugal.

By the time the fixture presented itself, Greenwood and Leeds team mate Lewis Bate were the only two United players left in the squad with Elland Road duo Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh experiencing contrasting fortunes.

Gelhardt was forced to pull out of the squad due to injury but Drameh was promoted to the England under-21s set up, joining team mate Charlie Cresswell ahead of last Thursday's UEFA Under-21s Euros qualifier against Czech Republic at Turf Moor.

INTERNATIONAL PROMOTION: For 19-year-old Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood, right. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

And Greenwood has now followed Drameh in being promoted to the under-21s squad for Tuesday's friendly against hosts Georgia following Conor Gallagher' s move into Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Leeds tried to sign Gallagher on loan from Chelsea during the summer but the 21-year-old opted for the temporary switch to Crystal Palace instead.

Gallagher has now secured a first call up to the senior squad ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifier against hosts San Marino, for which Southgate is now missing Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount - none of whom will travel.

Greenwood has been named as his replacement for the under-21s, fresh from captaining England's under-20s in last Thursday's clash against Portugal, playing 78 minutes of the 2-0 defeat in which Whites team mate Bate played the full duration of the game.

Creswell made his debut for England's under-21s the same day, replacing Gallagher in the last minute of a 3-1 victory for Lee Carsley's side.

The under-21s will take on Georgia in a 2pm kick-off on Tuesday.

