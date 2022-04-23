United's Brazilian international ace Raphinha is one of the nominees for the EA Sports FIFA '22 Premier League Team Of The Season, the composition of which is partly decided by fans.

Raphinha is the only Whites player to feature among 40 nominations and 15 midfielders, including Crystal Palace's Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher who Leeds tried to sign on loan last summer.

The Whites will come face to face with Gallagher upon their return to Premier League against the Eagles on Monday night at Selhurst Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no nomination on the goalkeepers front for United's Illan Meslier or for England international star Kalvin Phillips in midfield.

For a full list of nominees and details of how to vote visit the link HERE