The 21-year-old Whites goalkeeper has been named in popular stats and insight platform SofaScore's Top 5 European leagues team of the year for 2021.

The XI features Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland upfront alongside Fiorentina's Serbian international striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Meslier is one of only three players that are currently based in the Premier League to be included in the line-up which also features Manchester City's Phil Foden and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

As part of a 3-5-2 formation, Meslier is protected by a back line of Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman, VfL Wolfsburg's French star Maxence Lacroix and another Frenchman in William Saliba who is on loan at Marseille from Arsenal.

Lens' Mail international ace Cheick Doucoure and Monaco's France international Aurelien Tchouameni form the base of the midfield that also includes Sancho and yet another Frenchman in Nice's Amine Gouiri behind Foden as a no 10.

YOUNG STAR: Leeds United's 21-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images.

