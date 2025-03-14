4 . Significant reduction in wage expenditure

Leeds' 2022/23 accounts reported the club's wage bill to be £145 million. This is expected to have fallen by around 40-60 per cent, due to mandatory relegation wage reduction clauses in player contracts, as well as several squad members going out on loan for the duration of 2023/24. The cost-saving on wages from the previous year is likely to be around £55 million. Photo: Naomi Baker