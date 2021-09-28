Oldham Athletic's home ground Boundary Park. Pic: Getty

Mark Jackson will take a crop of Thorp Arch's youngsters across the Pennines to Boundary Park in Group B hoping to pick up their first points of this year's tournament against the Latics.

The Whites fell to an opening day defeat at Tranmere Rovers earlier this month at Prenton Park.

Leeds opted to field what was essentially an Under-18s side but may call on more of their Under-23s regulars should they be made available for the clash.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has a number of first team players injured and has been forced to utilise some of the club's rising stars in recent games both on-pitch in the top flight and behind closed doors in training.

Centre-back Charlie Cresswell and winger Crysencio Summerville have both been handed senior Premier League debuts in the last few weeks while fellow development players Joe Gelhardt and Stuart McKinstry also featured in the League Cup against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Leeds were beaten 4-1 by Tranmere on Merseyside though are now gearing up for a clash with their division rivals in midweek.

United will also take on Salford City in the group stages next month as they look to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time since being invited to join the competition last season.

Kick-off in Lancashire is at 7pm and tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors, U18 and U21 age categories.