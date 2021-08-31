Leeds United's Robbie Gotts in action at Arsenal. Pic: Getty

The 21-year-old Thorp Arch academy product has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Mark Cooper's men.

Gotts was an important squad member in Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-winning side, featuring on the bench throughout the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

The versatile right-back turned midfielder made just two senior appearances in total after being handed his first team bow against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Gotts spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Salford City in the Football League last season and has now made the switch to League Two permanently to end his long-standing association to West Yorkshire.

He joins fellow Leeds player Jordan Stevens in making the move to Barrow on deadline day.

“Robbie is a midfield player with a great athleticism,” new head coach Cooper explained.

“He can run, he can play, he can press, he gets on the front foot – and he also has some experience at Leeds, some experience at our level at Salford and the one above with Lincoln.

“With Jordan, I brought him through the Academy at Forest Green. He played a handful of games for us and then we sold him to Leeds for a big fee.

“He can play in various positions; he can operate as a wide forward, as a Number 10 or he can slot into midfield.

“With the injuries that we’ve got, I need players that are flexible, and I need players that are durable and robust so they can handle the intensity.

“Coming from Leeds United, the one thing you know is that they have to be able to train and play at an intensity, otherwise they don’t get anywhere near it.

“These are the kinds of signings the Club should be making. We have had to wait a while and be patient to get them and perhaps people were getting frustrated we haven’t jumped in, but I would rather wait until the last minute and get the right ones.