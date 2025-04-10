Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s remaining fixtures at Elland Road this season pit the Whites against three teams who’ve struggled on the road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds play three games at Elland Road before the end of the 2024/25 regular season, versus Preston North End this weekend, Stoke City on Easter Monday and Bristol City seven days later.

The Whites are currently top of the Championship table with 85 points but only two ahead of third-place Sheffield United and level with Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Leeds’ home record is the best in the division with 15 wins and four draws from their 20 Elland Road matches to date this term, nothing can be taken for granted at such a stage of the season.

However, judging by their remaining opponents’ collective away form, United supporters can take solace in the likelihood they will take a lion’s share of the points across the next three home games.

Between Preston, Stoke and Bristol City, the three teams have won just 10 of their 60 away league matches this season, losing a cumulative 29, which represents almost half of the fixtures they have contested on the road.

Play-off hopefuls Bristol City appear the sternest test to Leeds’ promotion credentials on paper with four wins and nine draws away from Ashton Gate this season. Preston and Stoke, on the other hand, have lost 10 and 12 away matches, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assuming Leeds’ Elland Road encounters this month go the way of the form book, a conservative estimate of seven points from nine would take the team onto 92 for the season. This would surpass last year’s tally which saw the Whites become only the second team to miss out on promotion having accrued 90 points over the course of a modern day Championship season.

Leeds’ remaining away fixtures take the team to Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium, where the U’s have won 10 of 20 league games this season, and Plymouth Argyle, currently rock bottom of the Championship table who could realistically be relegated before the final day.

So, how many points do Leeds require mathematically?

Due to the fact Sheffield United and Burnley still have each other to play and both teams cannot pick up maximum points from that match, Leeds need 11 from their last five to guarantee automatic promotion.