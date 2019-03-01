Leeds United 4 West Brom 0: Whites hit top spot as Baggies are swept aside with stunning Elland Road showing

Leeds United hit top spot in the Championship on Friday evening with a stunning performance as they swept West Bromwich Albion aside 4-0 at Elland Road.

The Argentine named an unchanged line-up for the third time in just six days as the Whites welcomed the Baggies to Elland Road in a clash which pitted third against fourth with just four points separating the two sides.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford doubles the lead at Elland Road.

United were in search of revenge following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Darren Moore's men last November in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns.

It took Leeds just 16 seconds to set the evening alight as Pablo Hernandez rifled a shot into the top corner from 20-yards.

Albion kicked off and launched the ball forward with Liam Cooper rising to head a clearance away.

Jack Harrison collected the ball and drove at the defence to find the Spaniard who blew the roof off with a wonderful strike as Elland Road erupted.

The visitors were stunned and United almost doubled the lead not long after.

Luke Ayling drilled low into the area with Tyler Roberts on hand to flick an effort on goal but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was equal to it.

Bielsa's side were on top and deservedly added to their lead on the half hour mark.

Roberts was given space on the edge of the area and he found Bamford with a clever flick who took a touch to gather himself before finding the bottom corner of the net.

Albion did muster a response before the break as Jay Rodriguez fired a volley at goal which Kiko Casilla tipped over the bar before Tosin Adarabioyo headed wide from the resulting corner.

After a stern team talk West Brom saw the opening chance of the second half as Gareth Barry clipped a free-kick into the box with Hal Robson-Kanu rising highest to nod over the bar.

As the half wore on the game was being played at a frantic pace and Leeds almost added a third through Mateusz Klich with Johnstone producing a strong save low to his left after more good work from Roberts.

The Welsh international was involved again just minutes later as United made it three and flicked into cruise control.

Roberts dragged in three defenders and found Bamford just inside the area who made no mistake as he rifled home for his second of the evening.

Gjanni Alioski almost added another as he flashed a shot inches wide of the post with Elland Road rocking under the lights.

The United fans were in fine voice as Leeds played for time in the closing stages with Klich forcing another save from Johnstone.

Leeds weren't done yet at Alioski finally had his goal as he rounded off a lovely passing move to tap home a Jamie Shackleton cross from close-range.

Four was to be enough, though, as the Whites leapfrogged Norwich City and Sheffield United to hit top spot in style.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Douglas, Shackleton, Gotts, Dallas, Brown.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone, Holgate, Dawson, Hegazi, Adarabioyo, Livermore, Barry, Harper, Robson-Kanu, Gayle, Rodriguez. Subs: Bond, Bartley, Townsend, Field, Morrison, Murphy, Montero.

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 35,888