Leeds United 4 West Brom 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites produce scintillating display
Leeds United ran out 4-0 winners over West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening in the Championship - but how did we rate the performance?
Our Phil Hay hands out the scores from Elland Road...
1. Kiko Casilla
Good and safe under high balls, with the exception of Robson-Kanus header early in the second half. One classy save from Rodriguez but a doddle of a night, all things considered. 8/10
jpimedia
2. Luke Ayling
Did anyone see Dwight Gayle? A striker who always seems to score against Leeds was in Aylings pocket throughout. 8/10
jpimedia
3. Liam Cooper
The passing from the back was so much better and incisive and West Brom barely had a sniff. A clean sheet again West Brom is not to be sniffed at. 9/10
jpimedia
4. Pontus Jansson
Likewise with Rodriguez, who had one shot before the break but might as well not have been on the pitch. 9/10
jpimedia
View more